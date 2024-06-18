Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Elections over in Bengal..violence continues!

Sonam|Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Incidents of violence are continuously coming to light from West Bengal after the elections. Now the Bharatiya Janata Party has formed a committee for political violence. Four MPs have been included in this committee. This team will first go to Diamond Harbor, after that the team will visit Cooch Behar and meet the victims affected by the violence. Along with this, this team will also visit Maheshwari Bhavan in Kolkata. In such a situation, questions are being raised whether Bengal has become the Badlapur of politics. Watch the country's number one debate show 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​on this issue.

