videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Everything is fine with Bhagwat Mantra?

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Yogi Bhagwat Meeting - RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet. This is the first meeting between the two after the results of the Lok Sabha elections. This meeting is very important because in recent times, various speculations are being made about the rift in the relationship between BJP and RSS.