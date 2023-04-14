videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Ghulam Mohammad's mother refused to take dead body

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

On the previous day, the UP STF team had conducted an encounter of Atiq's son Asad and shooter Mohammad Ghulam. Immediately after which Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Asaduddin Owaisi took out the religious card. The dead body of Ghulam Mohammad, the shooter killed in the encounter, will reach Prayagraj today. Ghulam Mohammad's dead body has been refused by his mother and brother. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.