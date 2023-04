videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Government vs Opposition, Who is Fair?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Political controversy has again erupted over the liquor scam in Delhi, this time there are questions on Arvind Kejriwal regarding the scam, yesterday the CBI has called him for questioning. Delhi minister Atishi has alleged that Kejriwal is being targeted for speaking on corruption of PM Modi's friend.