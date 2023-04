videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Honorable Modi ji has locked the Parliament - SP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi reached Surat court today with his sister Priyanka and 3 Chief Ministers. Even after 11 days of the announcement of the sentence, Rahul Gandhi did not appeal against it. Today the court has postponed the hearing of Rahul's appeal. In Taal Thok Ke show, SP spokesperson said that Honorable Modi ji has locked the Parliament.