Taal Thok Ke: How clean is NEET result?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 09:50 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Students are very angry regarding rigging in the results of NEET 2024. During the hearing of the Supreme Court in the matter of irregularities in the NEET exam, NTA gave a big information and said that the examination of 1563 students with grace marks will be conducted again. Congress has demanded a CBI inquiry into the NEET exam scam case. Watch the big debate on this issue today in Zee News' special show 'Taal Thok Ke'.