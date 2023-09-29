trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668841
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: While BJP is busy in its preparations before the upcoming elections, the grand alliance of opposition parties I.N.D.I.A. It seems to be falling apart, While Congress and AAP are face to face in Punjab, the attitude of Nitish Kumar, who is trying to unite opposition parties through I.N.D.I.A alliance, seems different. In Taal Thok Ke, Congress spokesperson said that we are closed till 24, after 24 you will be closed..
