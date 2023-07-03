trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630349
Taal Thok Ke: In Maharashtra...another 'Hastinapur'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
After rebelling from NCP, Ajit Pawar is now working on a plan to bring together those 40 MLAs, which he claimed yesterday before joining BJP and Shinde government. Today Ajit Pawar met Devendra Fadnavis at home. He has already claimed that he is the real NCP. Will also hold a press conference in a while.
