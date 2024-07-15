videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Is everything alright in UP BJP?

| Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: After the surprising results of the 24 elections in UP, BJP is also busy making its strategy in a similar way. So that no mistake is made anywhere. BJP President JP Nadda and many big leaders attended the state working committee meeting in Lucknow, the capital of UP. Along with contemplation on the election results, future strategy was also discussed. In this, moving forward from the recent election results, a strategy was made to wave the flag of victory in the by-elections to be held on 10 seats and the 2027 assembly elections. The agenda was decided. But something also happened which gave the opposition an opportunity to raise the question that there is a rift between the organization and the government in the state. In fact, Yogi Adityanath blamed overconfidence for the 24 results not being as per expectations. So Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya gave a big opportunity to the opposition by saying that the organization is above the government and no person or government can be bigger than the organization. UP Congress President Ajay Rai alleged that there is no tussle of the organization in UP, but there is a tussle going on within the government itself. He also claimed that Keshav Prasad Maurya wants to take revenge for losing the election.