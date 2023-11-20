trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690458
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Is Halal ban 'Islamophobia'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Halal Certification Row: Till now the halal-haram dispute was only about meat. ..but now the matter has come to tea-biscuits, salty bhujia, rice-sugar. In UP, Yogi government has banned 4 institutions giving Halal certificate. In the name of Halal certificate, opening a shop to earn money and doing business... isn't all this haram?
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023:
Play Icon1:56
World Cup 2023: "Kohli's Dismissal Most Satisfying" Pat Cummins On Deafening Silence Of 90,000 Fans
Australian player Mitchell Marsh insulted the World Cup trophy
Play Icon5:20
Australian player Mitchell Marsh insulted the World Cup trophy
Why did Modi suddenly reach the Indian dressing room after the defeat?
Play Icon6:12
Why did Modi suddenly reach the Indian dressing room after the defeat?
Why is Halal certificate necessary? Answer of Halal Council Chairman
Play Icon8:52
Why is Halal certificate necessary? Answer of Halal Council Chairman
big news of Ayodhya Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha'
Play Icon3:59
big news of Ayodhya Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha'

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023:
play icon1:56
World Cup 2023: "Kohli's Dismissal Most Satisfying" Pat Cummins On Deafening Silence Of 90,000 Fans
Australian player Mitchell Marsh insulted the World Cup trophy
play icon5:20
Australian player Mitchell Marsh insulted the World Cup trophy
Why did Modi suddenly reach the Indian dressing room after the defeat?
play icon6:12
Why did Modi suddenly reach the Indian dressing room after the defeat?
Why is Halal certificate necessary? Answer of Halal Council Chairman
play icon8:52
Why is Halal certificate necessary? Answer of Halal Council Chairman
big news of Ayodhya Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha'
play icon3:59
big news of Ayodhya Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha'
halal certificate products ban,halal certified product,ban on halal products,halal products kya hai,halal meat ban,halal meat ban in india,halal certification goods ban,ban halal food,ban on halal certified products,halal products ban,CM Yogi on Halal Certification,halal certificate india,certification for non halal,halal meat controversy,cm yogi action on halal certification,yogi van halal products,anila singh angry debate,anila singh on halal,halal banned,