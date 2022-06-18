NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Is Rahul's demand for apology from the PM on Agnipath right?

The ruckus over the Agnipath scheme has not stopped yet. A bandh was called by the opposition against this scheme in Bihar today. During this there has been arson and stone pelting by the protesters. Now the question is whether a conspiracy is being hatched in the name of protesting against Agnipath?

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
