trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682146
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Israel Vs Palestine in India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
The Israeli army has intensified military operations in Gaza. Consignments of soldiers and tanks are continuously reaching the border. Sonia Gandhi has made a big statement today saying that her party 'strongly opposes' India's abstention during the voting on the recent UN resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict. He also said that Congress has unequivocally condemned the attacks by Hamas. After which BJP has also replied to Congress.
Follow Us

All Videos

Omar Abdullah Doubts Kashmir's
Play Icon1:4
Omar Abdullah Doubts Kashmir's "Status Of Normalcy" In Light Of Recent Incidents In Valley
Fantasy Sports – Myths and Facts
Play Icon3:52
Fantasy Sports – Myths and Facts
Play Icon1:41
"No PR Or Marketing Can...": Gautam Gambhir's Direct Take On 'Leader' Rohit Sharma | World Cup 2023
Russia Closes Makhachkala Airport After Anti-Israel Mob Storms The Building | Zee News English
Play Icon2:2
Russia Closes Makhachkala Airport After Anti-Israel Mob Storms The Building | Zee News English
Maratha reservation: Stone pelting at NCP MLA's house
Play Icon3:17
Maratha reservation: Stone pelting at NCP MLA's house

Trending Videos

Omar Abdullah Doubts Kashmir's
play icon1:4
Omar Abdullah Doubts Kashmir's "Status Of Normalcy" In Light Of Recent Incidents In Valley
Fantasy Sports – Myths and Facts
play icon3:52
Fantasy Sports – Myths and Facts
play icon1:41
"No PR Or Marketing Can...": Gautam Gambhir's Direct Take On 'Leader' Rohit Sharma | World Cup 2023
Russia Closes Makhachkala Airport After Anti-Israel Mob Storms The Building | Zee News English
play icon2:2
Russia Closes Makhachkala Airport After Anti-Israel Mob Storms The Building | Zee News English
Maratha reservation: Stone pelting at NCP MLA's house
play icon3:17
Maratha reservation: Stone pelting at NCP MLA's house
Deepak Chaurasia,sonia gandhi on israel hamas war,bjp reply to sonia gandhi,BJP vs Congress,Rahul Gandhi,israel palestine conflict update,israel palestine war live,Sonia Gandhi,un on israel hamas war,america airstrike,gaza air strike today,israel hamas war day 24 live,sonia gandhi with palestine,Sonia gandhi news today,Congress,election news,BJP News,Sambit Patra,Israel Hamas War,muslims on israel,congress on israel hamas,Gaurav Bhatia,Taal thok ke,