Taal Thok Ke: It is wrong to talk about winning elections in the name of Ram, says Prem Shukla

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Taal Thok ke: It was decided in the BJP's national executive meeting that the government's contribution to the Ram temple will be told to the people of the country. And how the opposition created obstacles in the construction of Ram temple...this will also be told. BJP wants to make Ram temple a big issue again before the Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJP has once again started trying to woo voters in the name of Ram temple in Ayodhya. In Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that the woman of Ram's name is Anant, hence making allegations like winning the election in the name of Ramkaj is a very petty thinking.

