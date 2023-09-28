trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668368
Taal Thok Ke: JDU leader and RLJD spokesperson fight in the debate!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha's speeches in Parliament are always discussed, but recently, while speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill, he recited a poem which created an uproar. Actually, on September 21, Manoj Jha had recited a poem on Thakurs in Rajya Sabha. Now Thakur leaders of Bihar have become angry over this poem. Even Bahubali leader Anand Mohan said that if he had been in the Rajya Sabha at that time, I would have pulled out his tongue and thrown it on the seat.
