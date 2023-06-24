NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: JDU spokesperson spoke on opposition unity – efforts are being made to break the opposition unity.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition unity has come under the scanner after Arvind Kejriwal left the meeting of the Grand Alliance in Patna. Please tell that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tried to hold a discussion in the meeting against the ordinance of the Center. But when there was no discussion, he left the meeting. On the other hand, on the questions raised on the opposition unity, JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha said that efforts are being made to break the opposition unity, here the talk should have been on the unity of 14 parties.

All Videos

PM Modi Receives A Special 'AI' T-Shirt From US President Joe Biden | Zee News English
play icon1:36
PM Modi Receives A Special 'AI' T-Shirt From US President Joe Biden | Zee News English
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD's big attack on Kejriwal - Kejriwal behaves like a dictator
play icon4:37
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD's big attack on Kejriwal - Kejriwal behaves like a dictator
Locals of Russia clash with fighters in Wagner-occupied Rostov
play icon7:1
Locals of Russia clash with fighters in Wagner-occupied Rostov
Wagner Group moves towards Moscow
play icon2:41
Wagner Group moves towards Moscow
Kiara Advani Sports White Tank Top With Matching Trousers To Boost Her Style Ante
play icon1:1
Kiara Advani Sports White Tank Top With Matching Trousers To Boost Her Style Ante

Trending Videos

PM Modi Receives A Special 'AI' T-Shirt From US President Joe Biden | Zee News English
play icon1:36
PM Modi Receives A Special 'AI' T-Shirt From US President Joe Biden | Zee News English
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD's big attack on Kejriwal - Kejriwal behaves like a dictator
play icon4:37
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD's big attack on Kejriwal - Kejriwal behaves like a dictator
Locals of Russia clash with fighters in Wagner-occupied Rostov
play icon7:1
Locals of Russia clash with fighters in Wagner-occupied Rostov
Wagner Group moves towards Moscow
play icon2:41
Wagner Group moves towards Moscow
Kiara Advani Sports White Tank Top With Matching Trousers To Boost Her Style Ante
play icon1:1
Kiara Advani Sports White Tank Top With Matching Trousers To Boost Her Style Ante
Taal thok ke,Opposition meeting,JDU,Kejriwal,RJD,Shivanand Tiwari,RJD News,Mahagathbandhan,AAP,central ordinance,Patna meeting,opposition party meeting,Shahnawaz Hussain,BJP,Modi Ji,opposition meeting in patna,patna opposition meeting,Rahul Gandhi,Nitish Kumar,Lalu Yadav,Tejashwi Yadav,Sharad Pawar,Uddhav Thackeray,Mamta Banerjee,zeehindustan,Rahul Gandhi-Mallikarjun Kharge,Patna meeting,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,,Patna,Bharat Jodo Yatra,BJP RSS,hum bjp ko hayaenge,Karnataka,karnataka win,Opposition parties meeting,Opposition meeting,patna parties meeting,Rahul Gandhi,CM Nitish Kumar,Tejashwi Meetinh,Nitish Kumar,पटना 'महामंथन' से '24' में होगा 'खेला,