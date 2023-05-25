NewsVideos
Taal Thok ke: JDU spokesperson Sunil Singh's attack on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Targeting PM Modi, JDU spokesperson Sunil Singh said that Democracy is being violated to write the name on the inscription. He said that during the time of President Corona, inflation was unnecessary expenditure despite unemployment. Also said that this step was taken without taking the opinion of the MPs.

