Taal Thok Ke: Kangana-Supriya row boils over, BJP demands action

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Kangna Ranaut Vs Supriya Shrinate - Congress seems to be cornered over Congress leader Supriya Shrinet's comment on Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi seat in Himachal. Although Supriya is clarifying that someone from those running her social media has done this but BJP is suspicious about the intentions of Congress.

