Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal's politics started with opposition to Congress

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
शिवसेना के मुखपत्र सामना में संजय राउत ने विपक्ष के गठबंधन की तुलना रूस के वैगनर गुट से कर दी है. संजय राउत ने कहा कि यही गुट (विपक्षी दल ) मोदी सरकार को सत्ता से हटाएगा...और ये भाड़े का नहीं है. लेकिन विपक्ष भी एकजुट दिखाई नहीं दे रहा ! आम आदमी पार्टी और बंगाल की TMC की लड़ाई कांग्रेस पार्टी से साफ दिखाई दे रही है.

