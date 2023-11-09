videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: KK Sharma said in anger..Why is the Congress spokesperson running away?

| Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: BJP is loudly telling that a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya....It is also noting the date of Pran Pratishtha as 22nd January. Even today the Prime Minister said in Satna - 'Where does Ram work, where does Binu rest, where does Mohi rest'. ..All the BJP leaders from Amit Shah to Yogi and Himanta are also speaking on Ram Temple. Re-calls are being made that the Sangh and BJP's resolve of building a grand temple in Ayodhya is being fully remembered. ...And we are also not forgetting to remind that Congress had postponed the construction of Ram Temple for so many years...had even described Lord Ram as imaginary. In 1989, on this day, November 9, VHP had laid the first foundation stone. ...In 2019, the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Temple also came on this day. ...and today itself UP Chief Minister Yogi held his cabinet meeting in Ayodhya. Yogi worshiped Ramlala along with all his ministers. In Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson KK Sharma said that when the Congress worker interrupted, he said that he will not speak in between…after all, why is the Congress spokesperson running away from the debate…give him courage and bring him to the debate.