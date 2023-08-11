trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647813
Taal Thok Ke: 'Limit' has been broken on Manipur...!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
PM Modi Lok Sabha Speech: In the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech on Manipur. During this, the opposition had staged a walkout from the house. After which now Rahul Gandhi has attacked PM Narendra Modi regarding Manipur. He said that Manipur is burning and PM Modi was laughing in Parliament. He said that if the country's army wants, the Manipur problem will be resolved immediately.

