Taal Thok Ke Live: Everyone's DNA is the same!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Hinduism is much older than Islam. Hinduism is the oldest religion. Only 10-20 Muslims came to India as part of the Mughal army, the rest were converted. Ghulam Nabi was on a 10-day tour of Doda district last days. He made this statement on August 9 at a meeting in Thathri area of Doda.

