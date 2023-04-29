हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Taal Thok Ke: Mafiaraj's 'packup' from UP?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 29, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Ghazipur's MP-MLA court has sentenced Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years. Mukhtar's brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari has also been convicted by the court and sentenced to four years.
×
All Videos
2:31
Union Minister Amit Shah's big statement in Karnataka
0:56
100th episode of Mann Ki Baat tomorrow, watch PM Modi's special style in video
5:19
Mukhtar Ansari's punishment got tears in Krishnanand Rai's son's eyes
Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Jantar Mantar to support Wrestlers Protest
14:8
Wrestlers Protest: CM Kejriwal came to meet the wrestlers, said the accused of misbehavior should be hanged
Trending Videos
2:31
Union Minister Amit Shah's big statement in Karnataka
0:56
100th episode of Mann Ki Baat tomorrow, watch PM Modi's special style in video
5:19
Mukhtar Ansari's punishment got tears in Krishnanand Rai's son's eyes
Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Jantar Mantar to support Wrestlers Protest
14:8
Wrestlers Protest: CM Kejriwal came to meet the wrestlers, said the accused of misbehavior should be hanged
afzal ansari news,Afzal Ansari,mukhtar ansari son,mukhtar ansari sentenced to 10 years,mukhtar ansari sentenced to 10 years jail,mukhtar ansari live,mukhtar ansari news,mafia mukhtar ansari,shaista parveen surrender news,mukhtar ansari ka news,mukhtar ansari gangster verdict,Mukhtar Ansari,bahubali mukhtar ansari,Breaking News,trending news,big news,mafia,CM Yogi,Yogi action,Krishnanand Rai,