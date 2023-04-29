NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Mafiaraj's 'packup' from UP?

Apr 29, 2023
Ghazipur's MP-MLA court has sentenced Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years. Mukhtar's brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari has also been convicted by the court and sentenced to four years.

