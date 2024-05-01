Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke : Mallikarjun Kharge Shiva Vs Ram Remark Stirs Row

May 01, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: Before the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, Mallikarjun Kharge is in trouble for his statement. In fact, while addressing a public meeting in Chhattisgarh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the name of our candidate is Shiva, he can equally compete with Ram. There is a lot of politics going on regarding this .

