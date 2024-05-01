Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Man Using Cellotape To Attach Table Fan On Back To Beat The Heat, Netizens Stunned

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 01, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Videos of creative hacks are becoming increasingly common on social media nowadays. One especially popular video shows a single person tying a table fan to their back in the cooking area. For the purpose of making assured the fan goes with them everywhere they go, they have also lengthened the cord. They are capable to remain cool no matter where they are thanks to the running fan. People have reacted to this film in a variety of perspectives.

All Videos

New York Police Raid Columbia University building occupied by Palestine's Supporters
Play Icon02:12
New York Police Raid Columbia University building occupied by Palestine's Supporters
'Every Indian wants to join Modi sena', says 'Anupama' fame actress Rupali Ganguly
Play Icon02:39
'Every Indian wants to join Modi sena', says 'Anupama' fame actress Rupali Ganguly
Congress made Raj Babbar candidate from Gurugram Seat
Play Icon01:41
Congress made Raj Babbar candidate from Gurugram Seat
BJP's Manoj Tiwari holds roadshow in Delhi
Play Icon03:13
BJP's Manoj Tiwari holds roadshow in Delhi
BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari targets Mallikarjun Kharge over Shiva Remark
Play Icon01:46
BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari targets Mallikarjun Kharge over Shiva Remark

Trending Videos

New York Police Raid Columbia University building occupied by Palestine's Supporters
play icon2:12
New York Police Raid Columbia University building occupied by Palestine's Supporters
'Every Indian wants to join Modi sena', says 'Anupama' fame actress Rupali Ganguly
play icon2:39
'Every Indian wants to join Modi sena', says 'Anupama' fame actress Rupali Ganguly
Congress made Raj Babbar candidate from Gurugram Seat
play icon1:41
Congress made Raj Babbar candidate from Gurugram Seat
BJP's Manoj Tiwari holds roadshow in Delhi
play icon3:13
BJP's Manoj Tiwari holds roadshow in Delhi
BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari targets Mallikarjun Kharge over Shiva Remark
play icon1:46
BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari targets Mallikarjun Kharge over Shiva Remark