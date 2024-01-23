trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713174
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Mamata Banerjee makes ‘Kafir’ Jibe at Public Rally

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Concerned that BJP should not take away the credit for Ram Temple, the opposition has launched new attacks. Yesterday in the Sarvadharma Sabha, Mamata Banerjee called the party following Ram as infidel. Voters swore on Allah that they would not vote for BJP. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray said that Ravana was roaming around in Ayodhya yesterday wearing the mask of Ram. Uddhav also gave a new slogan of BJP-free Jai Shri Ram. Rahul Gandhi also did not miss out. He alleged that BJP itself recites Ram, but is stopping him from going to the temple and travelling. In response, Himanta Biswa said that Rahul is doing the work of Ravana, that is why an FIR has been lodged against him.

All Videos

Tak Thok Ke: 'Prime Minister became a monk...', says RJD spokesperson in debate
Play Icon7:50
Tak Thok Ke: 'Prime Minister became a monk...', says RJD spokesperson in debate
Taal Thok Ke: 'Shankaracharya is right, going to Ayodhya is wrong...',says Left Spokesperson in debate
Play Icon7:17
Taal Thok Ke: 'Shankaracharya is right, going to Ayodhya is wrong...',says Left Spokesperson in debate
VIRAL VIDEO : Bride's Clever Reaction to Kid Sitting on Her Dress Delights Internet
Play Icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO : Bride's Clever Reaction to Kid Sitting on Her Dress Delights Internet
VIRAL VIDEO: Misbah-Ul-Haq's Taunt on Shoaib Malik's 'Family Issues' Amidst Recent Divorce
Play Icon0:37
VIRAL VIDEO: Misbah-Ul-Haq's Taunt on Shoaib Malik's 'Family Issues' Amidst Recent Divorce
Congress Protest in Thane Against Alleged Attack on Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra
Play Icon0:43
Congress Protest in Thane Against Alleged Attack on Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra

Trending Videos

Tak Thok Ke: 'Prime Minister became a monk...', says RJD spokesperson in debate
play icon7:50
Tak Thok Ke: 'Prime Minister became a monk...', says RJD spokesperson in debate
Taal Thok Ke: 'Shankaracharya is right, going to Ayodhya is wrong...',says Left Spokesperson in debate
play icon7:17
Taal Thok Ke: 'Shankaracharya is right, going to Ayodhya is wrong...',says Left Spokesperson in debate
VIRAL VIDEO : Bride's Clever Reaction to Kid Sitting on Her Dress Delights Internet
play icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO : Bride's Clever Reaction to Kid Sitting on Her Dress Delights Internet
VIRAL VIDEO: Misbah-Ul-Haq's Taunt on Shoaib Malik's 'Family Issues' Amidst Recent Divorce
play icon0:37
VIRAL VIDEO: Misbah-Ul-Haq's Taunt on Shoaib Malik's 'Family Issues' Amidst Recent Divorce
Congress Protest in Thane Against Alleged Attack on Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra
play icon0:43
Congress Protest in Thane Against Alleged Attack on Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra