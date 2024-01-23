videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Mamata Banerjee makes ‘Kafir’ Jibe at Public Rally

| Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 08:30 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Concerned that BJP should not take away the credit for Ram Temple, the opposition has launched new attacks. Yesterday in the Sarvadharma Sabha, Mamata Banerjee called the party following Ram as infidel. Voters swore on Allah that they would not vote for BJP. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray said that Ravana was roaming around in Ayodhya yesterday wearing the mask of Ram. Uddhav also gave a new slogan of BJP-free Jai Shri Ram. Rahul Gandhi also did not miss out. He alleged that BJP itself recites Ram, but is stopping him from going to the temple and travelling. In response, Himanta Biswa said that Rahul is doing the work of Ravana, that is why an FIR has been lodged against him.