Taal Thok Ke: 'Modi' army ready for 24...Who will vote on UCC?

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Madhya Pradesh today, from where he addressed 10 lakh BJP workers across the country online. PM Modi did not stop here, PM cleared the picture of BJP on 2024 from Bhopal. Today PM Modi told the country in just a few gestures that UCC will come. Modi said that there should not be two laws in one house, so the Prime Minister has given a blunt statement on Pasmanda Muslims also. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

