Taal Thok Ke: Modi roars in West Bengal after Sandeshkhali violence

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 01:26 AM IST
Sandeshkhali Mamata Banerjee: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Hooghly in West Bengal, has fiercely targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Sandeshkhali issue. He said that all limits of audacity were crossed with sisters and daughters in Sandeshkhali. When the sisters of Sandeshkhali raised their voice and asked for help from Mamata Didi, what did they get in return? Chief Minister Didi and the Bengal government did whatever they could to save the TMC leader.

