Taal Thok ke: Modi Vs how many 'PM', who is the groom of INDIA alliance?

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Taal Thok ke: Mamata Banerjee has expressed this apprehension just before the Mumbai meeting of INDIA Alliance formed against NDA BJP. He said that BJP people have booked all the helicopters, their intention is to conduct elections soon. In Taal Thok Ke, SP spokesperson Pradeep Bhati said that if BJP is thinking that the India alliance will break then nothing like this is going to happen. We will elect the Prime Minister by winning the Lok Sabha elections.
