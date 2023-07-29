trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642179
Taal Thok Ke: Modi's master stroke... Political 'language' trapped I.N.D.I.A

Jul 29, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at Pragati Maidan in Delhi today on the completion of 3 years of the new education policy. Where he has inaugurated the Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023. During this, Prime Minister Modi has given a statement on education on linguistic basis today.Politics on linguistic basis has been an old practice. Whether it is in southern states or in Maharashtra, there is a controversy over Marathi language, today Prime Minister Modi attacked on this issue, Prime Minister Modi said that those who run political shops of hatred by doing language politics will now have their shutters down. Now politics is difficult on this.

