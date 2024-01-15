trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710022
Taal Thok Ke: Mohan Bhagwat made controversial remark on Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given the first statement after receiving the invitation for the inauguration of Ram Temple. He called it a moment of joy. He further said that there is still a lot of work left, the penance through which this dream has been fulfilled has to be continued. And to continue until the destination is achieved. At the same time, a statement from AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also come. In which once again he has appealed to the Muslims not to forget Babri and to keep every mosque populated. Owaisi added a new thing in his statement that he alleged that some people are looking at every mosque of Muslims with greedy eyes and are conspiring to capture them. So we will take the debate forward on this. We will know what is the meaning of the word destination when Bhagwat said it?...Is it Kashi-Mathura?...Which penance is he talking about which is incomplete?

