Taal Thok Ke: More corruption in Karnataka than in Gujarat says Congress spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a poisonous snake. After which he has also done damage control of this song. Kharge said that he has not called the PM but the BJP a poisonous snake.