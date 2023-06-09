NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: MP Navneet Rana's attack-Opposition stands in favor of Aurangzeb

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
There is a counter-attack between the parties and the opposition regarding the hoisting of Aurangzeb's photo in Maharashtra. Independent MP Navneet Rana said that the opposition is standing in favor of Aurangzeb, we are standing with the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shivaji Maharaj.

