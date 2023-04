videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: NCP party has no objection to raising their issues - NCP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi reached Wayanad in Kerala for the first time today after being an MP. During this he was accompanied by sister Priyanka and KC Venugopal. In the show Taal Thok Ke, the NCP spokesperson said that the NCP party has no objection to raising their issues.