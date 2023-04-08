videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Neha Rathore releases part two of 'Bihar Mein Ka Ba'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:15 AM IST

There was violence in 5 districts of Bihar on Ram Navami. Nitish, who came under target, further provoked the opposition when he reached an Iftar party the very next day. After the Ram Navami violence, questions are being raised on his good governance, Bhojpuri singer Neha Rathore has also added spice to these questions being raised on Nitish in Bihar. After singing 'Ka Ba in UP', Neha Rathore has now released part two of 'Ka Ba in Bihar'.