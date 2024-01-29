videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Nitish ji folded hands in front of Lalu ji...', says RJD spokesperson in debate

| Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:42 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Nitish was vowing to defeat Modi weeks ago. Fevicol remained the opposition. TV people had even started Modi vs Nitish in 2024. but after two days of drama, Nitish joined BJP again yesterday. He must have memorized the CM's oath, he read it for the 9th time yesterday. If something has changed in Bihar, it is that the opposition has changed. Nitish has not changed, he is smiling without any emotion. Now what is happening is that the same people who were Nitish's allies till yesterday are now calling him a chameleon. Giving new names. They are predicting that they will be destroyed within 24 years. On the other hand, BJP which was abusing Nitish for 17 months is also changing its practice.