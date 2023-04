videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Nitish Kumar is on target in Bihar?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:13 AM IST

After the violence on Ram Navami, there is a big upheaval in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is on target, his opponents are saying that he is not able to handle Bihar, so on what basis are he dreaming of handling the country in 2024? In these questions arising on Nitish, Bhojpuri singer Neha Rathore has now released part two of 'Ka Ba in Bihar' after singing 'Ka Ba in UP'.