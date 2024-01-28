videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?

| Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Even though the government is new, only Nitish Kumar is sitting on the CM's chair. The special thing is that he took oath as Chief Minister for the ninth time. Along with him, 8 ministers also took oath. Today after 11 am he came forward and said that RJD's behavior was not right. It was difficult to work. Everything was not right in Indi Alliance also so I left it. After some time, its own general secretary KC Tyagi said that Congress is responsible for leaving the alliance. After that, at 4 pm, Tejashwi Yadav came forward and claimed the end of JDU in 2024. Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar has killed the government in Bihar. The public will teach a lesson and the game is still on. Amidst all this, Congress said that Nitish Kumar is a chameleon and they were already aware of his planing.