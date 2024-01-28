trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715031
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?

|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Even though the government is new, only Nitish Kumar is sitting on the CM's chair. The special thing is that he took oath as Chief Minister for the ninth time. Along with him, 8 ministers also took oath. Today after 11 am he came forward and said that RJD's behavior was not right. It was difficult to work. Everything was not right in Indi Alliance also so I left it. After some time, its own general secretary KC Tyagi said that Congress is responsible for leaving the alliance. After that, at 4 pm, Tejashwi Yadav came forward and claimed the end of JDU in 2024. Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar has killed the government in Bihar. The public will teach a lesson and the game is still on. Amidst all this, Congress said that Nitish Kumar is a chameleon and they were already aware of his planing.

All Videos

Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister
Play Icon10:46
Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister
Bihar Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister
Play Icon3:0
Bihar Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister
Congress's statement on Nitish Kumar's resignation
Play Icon6:42
Congress's statement on Nitish Kumar's resignation
Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
Play Icon18:33
Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
Nitish Kumar will resign soon
Play Icon17:22
Nitish Kumar will resign soon

Trending Videos

Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister
play icon10:46
Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister
Bihar Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister
play icon3:0
Bihar Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister
Congress's statement on Nitish Kumar's resignation
play icon6:42
Congress's statement on Nitish Kumar's resignation
Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
play icon18:33
Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
Nitish Kumar will resign soon
play icon17:22
Nitish Kumar will resign soon