Taal Thok Ke: 'No mandir in Gyanvapi mosque complex...', says Maulana Arshad Madani

| Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 09:00 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Court of Kashi ordered to open Vyasji's basement. The puja started the night before yesterday itself. And now in two days the crowd of devotees has increased in Kashi. The Muslim side also had to return empty handed from the High Court today. The court ordered that the puja would not stop. 6th date was definitely given for the next hearing. Permission for worship in Shringaar Gauri is also pending in the court. The demand for scientific survey of Shivalinga is also pending in the court. Courts are active at four levels in the Gyanvapi case. There has been increased agitation outside the courts also. Today is Jumma, so the arrangements committee told the Muslims of Kashi that even if they keep their work closed, they should come in large numbers for Jumma namaz. A big meeting of 250 saints is taking place in Kashi itself. The saints said that Muslims should now accept that Gyanvapi is a temple only, giving up their insistence on force and the entire complex should be given to Hindus. But today All India Muslim Personal Law Board registered its entry in this dispute. Not only expressed disappointment over the court's decisions, but also raised questions on the intentions of the courts. Alleged that the courts had taken decisions on the basis of faith in the Babri case also, and they were going to do the same in Gyanvapi also. Said to go to the Supreme Court.