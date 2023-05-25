NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'No such big storm will come if Modi will inaugurate'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
The round of counter-attacks regarding the inauguration of the new building of Parliament is still going on. Looking at it, it seems as if it is not an issue of the inauguration of the Parliament House, but a show of political power for 2024. After all, what is the meaning of Rar on the inauguration of the Parliament House?

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Heated debate between Sangeet Ragi and AAP
9:7
Taal Thok Ke: Heated debate between Sangeet Ragi and AAP
Amit Shah's direct message to Congress, 'Boycott will do nothing, people's blessings are with Modi'
4:11
Amit Shah's direct message to Congress, 'Boycott will do nothing, people's blessings are with Modi'
Khadija cleared the way to send Imran Khan to jail by burning Jinnah House.
2:15
Khadija cleared the way to send Imran Khan to jail by burning Jinnah House.
Karan Deol Sports Blue Shirt As He Poses For Paps At Airport
1:32
Karan Deol Sports Blue Shirt As He Poses For Paps At Airport
Malaika Arora Spotted In Neon Top Paired With Shorts As She Hits The Gym
0:45
Malaika Arora Spotted In Neon Top Paired With Shorts As She Hits The Gym

Trending Videos

9:7
Taal Thok Ke: Heated debate between Sangeet Ragi and AAP
4:11
Amit Shah's direct message to Congress, 'Boycott will do nothing, people's blessings are with Modi'
2:15
Khadija cleared the way to send Imran Khan to jail by burning Jinnah House.
1:32
Karan Deol Sports Blue Shirt As He Poses For Paps At Airport
0:45
Malaika Arora Spotted In Neon Top Paired With Shorts As She Hits The Gym
New Parliament Inauguration Row,pm modi on New Parliament,PM Modi on New Parliament Building Live,New Parliament Building breaking news,modi on new sansad bhawan,CM yogi on new parliament controversy,new parliament controversy,new parliament controversy supreme court,new sansad bhawan,sansad bhawan live news,rahul gandhi on sansad bhawan,opposition boycott new parliament,new parliament inaugurate,opposition and every citizen aline,ZEE LIVE,hindi news live,