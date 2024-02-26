videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'One leader changed, Prime Minister Modi will also go..', says Danish Qureshi in debate

| Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: News was yesterday that Himanta government in Assam has canceled the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act. Muslims have also been brought under the ambit of the Special Marriage Act. This means that the age of marriage among Muslims will be the same as per the law of the country. Marriage registration will also be necessary. ..but today there is an uproar that this is a conspiracy of Hindutva. First of all see the aggression of Assam Chief Minister Himanta. Himanta gave a challenge by pointing his finger in the Assembly that as long as he is alive, child marriage will not be allowed in Assam.