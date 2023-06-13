NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition's trick or Modi power will make BJP's hat-trick?

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Not even a year is left for the 2024 elections. The Modi government at the center is preparing for a hat-trick in the Lok Sabha elections. Today, Prime Minister Modi, after giving joining letters to more than 70 thousand youths for their jobs, told the difference between the methods of giving jobs to the previous government and the present government. PM Modi also indicated what is his roadmap for 2024. Watch today's debate on this serious issue in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

Sunil Chhetri Announced His Wife's Pregnancy In Style After Scoring Winning Goal At Intercontinental Cup 2023
1:14
Sunil Chhetri Announced His Wife's Pregnancy In Style After Scoring Winning Goal At Intercontinental Cup 2023
Madhya Pradesh Opinion Poll: Election today..whose government will be formed? Who will be the Chief Minister
47:23
Madhya Pradesh Opinion Poll: Election today..whose government will be formed? Who will be the Chief Minister
US Ambassador Praises NSA Ajit Doval Says,
5:18
US Ambassador Praises NSA Ajit Doval Says, "He Is an International Treasure"
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 13, 2023
3:21
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 13, 2023
Taal Thok Ke: Which factory did Lalu ji run? -BJP spokesperson
9:57
Taal Thok Ke: Which factory did Lalu ji run? -BJP spokesperson

Trending Videos

1:14
Sunil Chhetri Announced His Wife's Pregnancy In Style After Scoring Winning Goal At Intercontinental Cup 2023
47:23
Madhya Pradesh Opinion Poll: Election today..whose government will be formed? Who will be the Chief Minister
5:18
US Ambassador Praises NSA Ajit Doval Says, "He Is an International Treasure"
3:21
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 13, 2023
9:57
Taal Thok Ke: Which factory did Lalu ji run? -BJP spokesperson
Taal thok ke,PM Modi In 2024 General Elections,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,BJP,Congress,BJP vs Congress,Priyanka Gandhi,PM Modi,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,Arvind Kejriwal,Hindu rashtra,Hindutva,Priyanka Gandhi Jabalpur,BJP On Hindu Rashtra,Amit Shah,PM Modi Attacks Rahul Gandhi,Ram Mandir Inauguration In 2024,PM Modi To Inaugurate Ram Mandir,2024 elections,Mamata Banerjee,Akhilesh Yadav,Nitish Kumar,Mallikarjun Kharge,Uddhav Thackeray,