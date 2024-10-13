Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2806312https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-order-from-jail-murder-of-baba-siddiqui-2806312.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Order from jail, murder of Baba Siddiqui!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Baba Siddiqui was one of the famous personalities of Mumbai. The general public knew him for making Shahrukh and Salman friends. But in Mumbai, he was earlier famous as a strong Congress leader and now he was the leader of NCP Ajit Pawar's party. The same NCP, Shiv Sena along with BJP is in government in Maharashtra. Baba Siddiqui was also given Y category security. But then the murderer succeeded in his aim. 2 accused have been caught and two are absconding. Amidst the questions of who killed, a post went viral on social media. In which Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder.

All Videos

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Baba Siddique Death
Play Icon36:57
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Baba Siddique Death
Baba Siddique Shooters Claim They Are From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Play Icon01:58
Baba Siddique Shooters Claim They Are From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Rahul Gandhi expresses deep condolences on demise of Baba Siddique
Play Icon00:58
Rahul Gandhi expresses deep condolences on demise of Baba Siddique
DNA: Madrasa.. a big threat to children!
Play Icon05:45
DNA: Madrasa.. a big threat to children!
DNA: Bhaijaan's 'mission to provoke Muslims'!
Play Icon05:23
DNA: Bhaijaan's 'mission to provoke Muslims'!

Trending Videos

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Baba Siddique Death
play icon36:57
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Baba Siddique Death
Baba Siddique Shooters Claim They Are From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
play icon1:58
Baba Siddique Shooters Claim They Are From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Rahul Gandhi expresses deep condolences on demise of Baba Siddique
play icon0:58
Rahul Gandhi expresses deep condolences on demise of Baba Siddique
DNA: Madrasa.. a big threat to children!
play icon5:45
DNA: Madrasa.. a big threat to children!
DNA: Bhaijaan's 'mission to provoke Muslims'!
play icon5:23
DNA: Bhaijaan's 'mission to provoke Muslims'!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK