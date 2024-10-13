videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Order from jail, murder of Baba Siddiqui!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 07:36 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Baba Siddiqui was one of the famous personalities of Mumbai. The general public knew him for making Shahrukh and Salman friends. But in Mumbai, he was earlier famous as a strong Congress leader and now he was the leader of NCP Ajit Pawar's party. The same NCP, Shiv Sena along with BJP is in government in Maharashtra. Baba Siddiqui was also given Y category security. But then the murderer succeeded in his aim. 2 accused have been caught and two are absconding. Amidst the questions of who killed, a post went viral on social media. In which Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder.