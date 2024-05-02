Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke : Pakistan ex-minister Fawad Chaudhary praises Rahul Gandhi

Sonam|Updated: May 02, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke : Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary has supported Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha elections. Fawad Chaudhary has written a post on social media supporting Rahul. BJP is now attacking Congress on this matter. PM Modi has also said that Congress is a fan of Pakistan. Watch the vigorous debate with Pradeep Bhandari in Zee News' special show Taal Thok Ke on the issue of Pakistan's entry in the Lok Sabha elections.

