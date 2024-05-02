Advertisement
Video Of Two Koreans Speaking Hindi, Bengali Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 02, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
In a lovely video, Korean content creators Luna and Charlie embrace their passion for Indian languages and culture. Charlie, who is famous for his ability to speak in Hindi and Bhojpuri, and Luna, who is widely known for her Bengali content, collaborate to honor India's linguistic diversity. The two are seen discussing happily on Instagram, with Charlie answering in Hindi and Luna speaking Bengali. Their entertaining conversation demonstrates both their language mastery and their mutual admiration for Indian culture. Video Source: Instagram User @unayogini.official

