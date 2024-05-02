videoDetails

Viral Video: Man Educates 12-Year-Old Brother On Periods And Manhood Duties

Bhavya Singh | Updated: May 02, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

In the touching beginning scene of the viral video, a man picks up his younger brother on his twelfth birthday. Asking his younger brother if he has a girlfriend, the older brother strikes up a conversation in the car. This sparks an important conversation with regard to menstruation, which the older brother surprises the birthday boy by going into great length to explain. Subsequently, the elder brother shows the younger brother how to buy sanitary napkins, and the younger brother visits a drugstore with confidence. The younger brother promises in the last moments of the film to provide all the girls in his immediate area with a sense of safety and support. Many have praised this heartwarming exhibition of brotherly love and education for encouraging empathy and understanding.