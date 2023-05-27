NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Parliament House is new... but politics is old!

Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the country's new Parliament building tomorrow. According to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, work could have been done from the old building itself. There was no need for a new building and PM Modi wants to change the old history by building a new Parliament building. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

