videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi addressed BJP workers on occasion of BJP Foundation Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:04 AM IST

Today, the festival of Hanuman Jayanti has been celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. BJP is also celebrating its birth anniversary. Today the ruling party has completed 43 years. Prime Minister Modi has addressed BJP workers on the occasion of BJP Foundation Day. The PM said that just as Hanumanji used to be tough on the demons, his government will also be tough on the corrupt, familyists and those who play with the law. The Congress party became enraged by this. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.