trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685510
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The first phase of voting took place in Chhattisgarh today. Meanwhile, the election campaign for the second phase has gained momentum. Leaders of various parties were seen holding rallies at different places. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked Bhupesh Sarkar while addressing an election rally in Surajpur today. During this, while referring to Mahadev App, he said that a scam was done in the name of Mahadev also.
Follow Us

All Videos

What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
Play Icon9:57
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
Demonstration Of Israel's Artillery Unit, Poised To Fire Rounds Into Gaza Hideouts Of Hamas
Play Icon2:53
Demonstration Of Israel's Artillery Unit, Poised To Fire Rounds Into Gaza Hideouts Of Hamas
'Becoming Graveyard' UN Chief António Guterres Raises Concerns Over Killing Of Children In Gaza
Play Icon5:0
'Becoming Graveyard' UN Chief António Guterres Raises Concerns Over Killing Of Children In Gaza
Punjab Continues To See Stubble-Burning Incidents In Spite Of Supreme Court's Call To Curb Practice
Play Icon2:16
Punjab Continues To See Stubble-Burning Incidents In Spite Of Supreme Court's Call To Curb Practice
Shehzad Poonawalla attacks Congress
Play Icon9:36
Shehzad Poonawalla attacks Congress

Trending Videos

What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
play icon9:57
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
Demonstration Of Israel's Artillery Unit, Poised To Fire Rounds Into Gaza Hideouts Of Hamas
play icon2:53
Demonstration Of Israel's Artillery Unit, Poised To Fire Rounds Into Gaza Hideouts Of Hamas
'Becoming Graveyard' UN Chief António Guterres Raises Concerns Over Killing Of Children In Gaza
play icon5:0
'Becoming Graveyard' UN Chief António Guterres Raises Concerns Over Killing Of Children In Gaza
Punjab Continues To See Stubble-Burning Incidents In Spite Of Supreme Court's Call To Curb Practice
play icon2:16
Punjab Continues To See Stubble-Burning Incidents In Spite Of Supreme Court's Call To Curb Practice
Shehzad Poonawalla attacks Congress
play icon9:36
Shehzad Poonawalla attacks Congress
mahadev betting app scam,mahadev app,taal thok ke live,Deepak Chaurasia,ttk with deepak chaurashi,pm modi on mahadev app case,ed summon chhattsgarh cm baghel,bhupesh baghel news,chhattisgarh news,chhattisgarh election voting 2023,chhattisgarh election live,chhattisgarh first phase voting live,chhattisgarh assembly election 2023,voting in chhattisgarh,chhattisgarh elections 2023,Chhattisgarh chunav,mahadev app news,mahadev app kya hai,breaking,