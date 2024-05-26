Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks on mafia rule in UP

Sonam|Updated: May 26, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
In the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi's maximum focus is on 13 seats of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh. Elections are to be held on all these seats in the last phase. Today, to make the lotus blossom in Purvanchal, Prime Minister Modi held rallies in Mau, Deoria and Mirzapur. Three rallies but the PM attacked the mafia rule the most at all the three places. This question arises. Is the stake being played on the mafia in the seventh phase of elections? Will attacks on the mafia help in getting votes. Today watch the country's number 1 debate show 'Taal Thok Ke' on this issue.

