videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi begins 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Sonam | Updated: May 30, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: After the election campaign is over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to do a meditation. This meditation of PM Modi will take place from 30 May to 1 June at Vivekananda Memorial Rock in Kanyakumari. But the opposition is angry at this meditation of PM Modi and has demanded the Election Commission to stop it. Today, watch a big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.